Dustin Poirier hints at possible retirement, plays down fighting Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has hinted at retiring from mixed martial arts whilst also playing down the idea of fighting Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Ever since his defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, questions have been circulating across the MMA sphere regarding the future of Dustin Poirier. While he’s quite clearly still an elite lightweight, the talk of him getting straight back into the Octagon against Nate Diaz appears to have died down.

There are plenty of other top 155-pounders out there for Poirier to compete against but with so many factors to consider in such an elite division, it doesn’t appear as if we’re going to get any answers anytime soon.

Instead, “The Diamond” has taken to social media to drop a few quick “pipebombs” after interacting with his fans.

I don't know what's next https://t.co/in9F862qxg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

We'll see — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

After noting that he doesn’t know what’s next for him, Poirier delivers a somber reply when asked about retirement: “We’ll see”. Then, he goes on to respond to a fan asking about Nate Diaz, before confirming that he doesn’t think he will compete against Conor McGregor for a fourth time.

At the age of 33, and given how many years he’s given to the sport of mixed martial arts, nobody could blame Dustin Poirier if he wants to walk away. At the same time, the Louisiana native won’t want to leave if he still thinks he’s capable of becoming the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

He’s got an interim strap to his name, but there are still a whole lot of possibilities out there for a man who is often regarded as one of the greatest to never hold undisputed gold.

Do you think there is a chance we could see Dustin Poirier retire from MMA in the next twelve months? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!