Dustin Poirier expects to submit Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Conor McGregor again at UFC 264, but this time will do so by submission.

Back at UFC 257 in January on Fight Island, Poirier scored a second-round TKO over McGregor, and immediately after the fight, they agreed to do a trilogy. The trilogy match will happen on Saturday night at UFC 264 and “The Diamond” is confident he will get his hand raised and says he sees himself submitting the Irishman.

“For some reason, I keep visualizing myself submitting this guy, I really do,” Poirier said to UFC’s Megan Olivi. “I don’t know how it’s going to come about or what’s going to happen but I have a feeling I’m going to sub him, I really do.”

On paper, Poirier winning by submission is certainly a possibility. In all of McGregor’s career losses, except for UFC 257, they came by submission. Poirier, meanwhile, does have a good guillotine and has an underrated ground game that perhaps he could catch McGregor later on when he gets tired with a submission.

Yet, for Poirier, he says he won’t rush anything as he knows this fight could go late. He also isn’t predicting what round he’ll finish McGregor in at UFC 264.

“I have no clue, I don’t even like to make predictions and stuff like that and usually I don’t have stuff come to my head like I’m going to knock this guy out, I’m just going to win by any means, that’s my goal in every fight. But, I just have a feeling I might submit him,” Poirier later added.

If Poirier does go out there and beat McGregor again by stoppage he would be in line for a lightweight title shot. It would also add some star power and hype to him given he would’ve finished the Irishman twice.

