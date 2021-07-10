Conor McGregor sends violent warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 264: “You’re dead in that Octagon”

Conor McGregor has violent intentions for Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier are set to settle their trilogy in the main event of the pay-per-view card from Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a highly-anticipated fight given they are 1-1 against each other and they fought just six months ago in January where Poirier scored a second-round TKO.

Although they were friendly with one another back in January, it has been much different ahead of this one. McGregor has brought back his trash-talking self and now ahead of UFC 264, he promises Poirier will pay for everything and says he will die inside the Octagon on Saturday.

“Joe, in 16 hours’ time, this man is going to learn that if you disrespect a person’s kindness and take it as a weakness, you must pay,” McGregor said at the UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins. “Tomorrow night, I’m going to make this man pay with his life and I mean it. You’re dead in that Octagon tomorrow night.”

Conor McGregor has said all week he’s looking to prove his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier is a fluke. He has also made it clear he has violent intentions for him as he plans to score a devastating KO that leaves Poirier on a stretcher.

“I don’t give a f**k about him, to be honest,” McGregor said to The Mac Life. “It’s just how I am, he’s a corpse, a dead body a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped and took out on a stretcher… It’s so good to be back in Las Vegas, so good to be back in the United States of America. I was in Cali before I came here and I love this place so very much so. I’m very excited to come back, boost the economy here in Las Vegas once again, put on a show for the fans and score a devastating KO.”

