Dustin Poirier confident Justin Gaethje would beat Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson

Dustin Poirier believes Justin Gaethje would beat both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson in potential fights.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were expected to fight at UFC 249 on April 18 but the champ withdrew due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferguson called for “The Eagle” to be stripped, but could also fight Justin Gaethje on that card.

Poirier, who fought Khabib, believes Gaethje has the best chance of beating Nurmagomedov. He also didn’t like Ferguson’s chances against the undefeated lightweight champion.

“I think Gaethje does, I’ve said it from the beginning. I just think the wrestling pedigree. Dude, look, I’m not trying to be a dick or talk bad about any of these guys. But, I thought Tony lost, this was a while back, but I thought Danny Castillo beat Tony,” Poirier said on ESPN MMA’s Instagram Live. “I thought Danny won that fight, I thought he outwrestled him. If Kevin Lee and Danny Castillo can put you on your back at will, dude Khabib is going to do that whenever he wants, I promise you. I know this.

“And, the people saying Tony can damage Khabib. To get a stoppage from your back with elbows, it could happen, but it’s going to be so tough. The cuts going to have to be perfect. The submission of your back against Khabib from guard or something, I just don’t see that happening,” he continued. “Maybe in the scramble, you can catch him with something funky. But, if he is taking you down and in your guard or on top of you, submitting him from your back, I just don’t see it happening.”

For how Justin Gaethje can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov is simple according to Dustin Poirier. “The Diamond” believes Gaethje can stuff the takedowns and hurt the champ on the feet.

“He can stop the wrestling. He can use his wrestling to stop Khabib’s wrestling, get him tired and throw those crazy shots and land something,” he said. “That is what I think could happen.”

Poirier is also confident he’d do the same thing to Ferguson if they fought.

“I like Justin in both fights. I do. Listen, if guys are hurting you and dropping you, if Gaethje gets ahold of you he’s going to stop you I think. That is my MMA opinion,” he concluded.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Justin Gaethje would beat both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!