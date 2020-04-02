Tony Ferguson says only two men are worthy of “ass whooping” at UFC 249

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was expected to square off with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.

The pay-per-view event was originally slated to take place in Brooklyn, however due to the Covid-19 outbreak the location and venue was forced to be changed. A new location is still being sought after by the promotion as of this time.

While UFC President Dana White assured fight fans that he would get the long-awaited Ferguson vs. Khabib bout done, those hopes were squashed earlier today when “The Eagle” announced he would be remaining in Russia due to the pandemic (see that here).

That news did not sit well with Tony Ferguson, who blasted proceeded to blast Khabib Nurmagomedov, this while requesting that the undefeated champion be stripped of his title.

“Khabib, I believe he knew already that he wasn’t going to fight,” Ferguson said. “We scared him. He had the opportunity to come back from Abu Dhabi. He has the power to take a plane and come back. This is the second time we punked him out. I’ve been doing the exact same thing for 8 years. To and from work, going in there and busting my ass, making sure I’m taking care of business.“

Tony Ferguson continued:

“Khabib’s a bitch. I told him I was gonna mop the fucking floor with his hat, the dude jammed out.”

Shortly after the news broke that Nurmagomedov would no longer be part of UFC 249, rumors began circulating that the promotion had offered Ferguson a bout with perennial division contender Justin Gaethje.

However, according to “El Cucuy”, there are only two men deserving of an ass-whooping at UFC 249 and that is Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

“Nobody else deserves that ass whooping (other than) two people: that’s McNuggets and Team Tiramisu.” Tony Ferguson explained to ESPN. “That is Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

At this moment it remains unclear if the UFC will even attempt to salvage the April 18 event.

Many fans and analysts have demanded that the UFC postpone the event entirely, this in order to preserve what is arguably the most anticipated lightweight fight in history.

Tony Ferguson undoubtedly deserves a shot at the title or a big money fight with the likes of Conor McGregor thanks to his current win streak. However, it remains unlikely that either of those men will be able to compete on April 18.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 2, 2020