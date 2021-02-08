Dustin Poirier compares Conor McGregor and Max Holloway’s boxing skill

Who has the better boxing between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway? Dustin Poirier, who has fought both twice, has shared his thoughts on the debate.

Holloway last fought on January 16, when he landed north of 400 strikes en route to a unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar. In the middle of that fight, he proclaimed himself the best boxer in the UFC.

McGregor, who holds a 2013 decision win over Holloway, took issue with that claim, and vowed to assert himself as the sport’s top boxer in his January 23 fight with Poirier a week later. Unfortunately for the Irishman and his fans, things didn’t go according to plan, as he was stopped by Poirier in round two.

Speaking on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Poirier was asked to compare McGregor and Holloway’s boxing. Having fought both men twice, he’s as familiar with the two fighters’ strengths and weakness as anybody.

“Conor’s definitely the better puncher,” Poirier said (via MMA Junkie). “It seems like Max puts things together and is in position to throw combinations better. I think Max Holloway.”

Poirier first fought Holloway at featherweight in 2012, when the Hawaiian was just 4-0 and making his UFC debut. Poirier won that fight by first-round submission. He then rematched Holloway at lightweight in 2019, winning by unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender.

Poirier met McGregor for the first time in a featherweight fight in 2014, losing by first-round knockout. He evened the score in the Irishman with his recent second-round knockout victory, which headlined the UFC 257 pay-per-view.

At present, it’s not clear who Poirier will fight next, but he’s expressed interest in a tie-breaking trilogy fight with McGregor.

What are your thoughts on these comments from Dustin Poirier? Who do you think has the better boxing between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway?