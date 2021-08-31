Nate Diaz seemingly accepts Vicente Luque’s callout

Nate Diaz appears to have accepted Vicente Luque’s callout.

After Luque’s past couple of wins, he has said he wanted to fight Diaz next but the Stockton, native has yet to respond. However, the Brazilian continues to call his shot as he says it’s a fight that makes sense and a scrap he wants.

“I want to take this time to also call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past, and he didn’t respond. I think right now I got a big win, I’ve got a great streak coming on, and man, my style, it matches perfect. I’m going to go forward, I’m going punch everybody in the face and try to get that knockout every single minute. And I think Nate is a perfect fight. Let’s go,” Luque said back in March after his win over Woodley.

Although Luque said he wanted Kamaru Usman next after his win over Chiesa, the bout against Diaz was one that always interested him. Now, after months of no response, Diaz took to Twitter to seemingly accept Luque’s callout.

Nate Diaz is currently 20-13 as a pro and on a two-fight losing streak after suffering a decision setback to Edwards in June. Prior to that, he lost by TKO to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in MSG for the BMF belt. Despite not being ranked, the Stockton native still remains a big draw and can demand big fights. It appears he has his eyes set on Luque but when that would be is uncertain. Yet, it’s likely it would happen this year as Diaz recently hinted at fighting again in December.

Luque, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak and coming off wins over Chiesa and Woodley. If he does get the Diaz fight and wins, he would likely cement himself a title shot.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz vs. Vicente Luque?