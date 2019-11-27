Donald Trump shares photoshopped picture of himself as a boxer

United States President Donald Trump shared a photoshopped picture of himself topless and donning boxing gloves in his latest social media post.

Trump is no stranger to sharing photos and other messages on his official Twitter account, which has over 67 million followers. On Wednesday, out of nowhere, Trump shared a photoshopped photo of himself topless and with boxing gloves on for all of his followers to see.

Take a look at the photo below via Trump’s official Twitter.

There was no caption included with the photo, which currently has over 100,000 likes and 25,000 retweets within the first hour of him posting it.

Never without controversy, Trump’s latest photo is sure to generate talk all over social media today, with many wondering why Trump would post such a photo.

Trump is no stranger to the combat sports world. He was a big part of the UFC getting legalized in the early 2000s when UFC president Dana White and the Fertitta brothers needed the sport to be mainstream and Trump hosted the UFC 30 fight card in 2001 at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

18 years later, Trump was the guest of honor at UFC 244 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York when he took in the BMF title match between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. There were conflicting media reports of whether or not Trump was booed or cheered by fans sitting inside the arena.

Trump was also a key person in the failed Affliction MMA promotion, and way back in the day took a shot at boxing promoting, which didn’t work out for him. But considering he eventually became the president of the United States, it’s fair to say Trump has no regrets about his past experiences in combat sports.

Why do you think Donald Trump posted this photoshopped photo of himself topless and with boxing gloves on?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/27/2019.