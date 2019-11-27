Deontay Wilder: ‘I am the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history, period’

Heavyweight boxing sensation Deontay Wilder says he is the hardest-hitting puncher in the history of boxing and it’s not even close.

Wilder recently picked up a huge KO victory over Luis Ortiz to improve his professional boxing record to 42-0-1 with 41 of those victories by way of knockout. The only fights in his 11-year professional boxing career that went the distance were his split draw against Tyson Fury in 2018 and his unanimous decision win over Bermane Stiverne in 2015.

TMZ spoke to Wilder following the Ortiz fight and asked him where he believes he matches up against the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing history, including legend Mike Tyson, who fellow legend George Foreman recently said was the hardest puncher and which Wilder disagrees with.

Here’s what Wilder said to TMZ when asked how he compares to Tyson and the other hard hitters in boxing history.

“Foreman and all these guys they really gotta let go of that era in the past. I am the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history, period. I’m 42-0 with 41 KOs. The numbers speak for itself. I’ve got a 97 percent knockout ratio. I’m above everybody. Numbers don’t lie,” Wilder said.

“So I don’t know what Foreman is talking about. You know I love Foreman as well, boxing is a small community. They gotta learn how to give me my credit. At this point in time, there’s no denying because over and over I’m going to prove them wrong each and every time. You’re going to be looking silly, so at this point just give me my roses while I’m here. I only have six years left. That’s it. Then you can go back to yourself.”

The debate about who the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history is no doubt one that will generate a lot of different opinions and there’s no right or wrong answer. But there’s no doubt Wilder is right up there at the top with the best of them.

Do you believe Deontay Wilder is the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/27/2019.