Donald Cerrone vs Justin Gaethje confirmed for UFC Vancouver

Yesterday, Donald Cerrone announced on Instagram he would be taking a short-notice fight at UFC Vancouver. It has now been revealed his opponent is none other than Justin Gaethje.

Dana White confirmed the match-up for UFC Vancouver on September 14. The fearless fighters will go head to head at the Rogers Arena and it will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+.

White said (via Yahoo):

“Get ready, Vancouver! This fight is going to be ridiculous!”

The fight has a lot of potential. Cerrone is currently ranked number 4 in the lightweight division and Gaethje is at number 5, so both fighters are ranked pretty evenly. Not only do they match up via rankings, but their fighting styles are very well suited.

Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje have some of the greatest resilience, not just in their division but the whole UFC roster. Neither fighter is scared of a good punch and will get down to the action at whatever cost. However, they also shouldn’t be underestimated for their technical, accurate striking abilities and KO power. Their aptitude for violence could mean we are looking at a potential Fight of the Year contender.

The younger fighter, 30-year-old, Justin Gaethje (20-2) has just 5 UFC bouts to his name but has won Fight of The Night four times. Despite having two losses against Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez, he came back strong and is now riding back to back first-round KO victories against Edson Barboza and James Vick. He has been able to dismantle his opponents with leg kicks, and a strong left hook. “The Highlight” Gaethje is definitely a highlight. He is one of the most exciting fighters to watch due to his incredible chin and ceaseless aggression that he maintains through every round.

Donald Cerrone (36-12) is also known for delivering impactful kicks, especially head kicks. His last fight was a TKO stoppage loss against Tony Ferguson at UFC 239 last month. Before that, he was powering through the division, defeating rising prospect Alexander Hernandez by TKO and going five-rounds with Al Iaquinta before taking home a unanimous victory. Despite competing just last month on June 8th, Cerrone is doing what he does best; returning to the Octagon as soon as possible.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/18/2019.