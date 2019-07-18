‘Superstar’ Greg Hardy to punish Juan Adams for complaining about Dana White

Greg Hardy is set to return to the Octagon this Saturday on the main card of UFC San Antonio, where he will take on heavyweight prospect Juan Adams in what is likely his toughest challenge to date.

Ahead of this fight, Adams has been vocal about his distaste for Hardy, but apparently, Hardy is unfazed.

“I’m too rich, too pretty, I’m having too much fun to take this personally,” Hardy told MMA Junkie. “I think the only thing that’s going to come out of this is I’m going to prove he’s a stepping stone. We’re going to wipe his name from history, move on, and continue to watch ‘The Prince.’

Greg Hardy continued, explaining that he’s flying too high to worry about what Juan Adams has been saying.

“He’s still not on my radar,” Hardy said. “I’m a superstar, man. I don’t really notice ants. It’s lion and sheep, honestly, and their opinion rarely means anything to me. I want to say I have as much respect for the kid as I can have, I guess, for drumming up the kind of business that he’s trying to drum up.

“When your talent can’t back up what you’re doing, you’ve got to resort to other methods. And I guess that’s what he has to do. But the world knows me. The crowd knows me. I’ve been getting bashed this whole time, and my response is the same. God bless ’em. I’m going to put him in the hospital and wish him the best.”

The one thing Juan Adams has done that has bothered Greg Hardy is criticize UFC President Dana White. Apparently, Hardy considers that a no-no, and will happily defend his boss’s honor.

“I looked him up just a little bit,” Hardy said. “I saw him complaining about my boss, Dana, and I don’t take that lightly. I saw him talking about the UFC, how they won’t give him this and give him that, and as a person that has come in and earned it, I felt responsible when the bosses sent me. So they sent me, I’m coming to handle it, deal with it, extinguish the problem, and move on.”

Greg Hardy recently picked up his first UFC win, pummelling this outmatched Dmitrii Smoliakov to a first-round TKO. Prior to that win, he was disqualified for blasting Allen Crowder with an illegal knee in his UFC debut. The controversy surrounding Hardy stems from a domestic violence incident, which resulted in his exit from the NFL.

Who do you think will come out on top when Greg Hardy and Juan Adams collide in San Antonio?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/18/2019.