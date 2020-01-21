Donald Cerrone still attended his UFC 246 after party following hospital release

Donald Cerrone still went out and attended his UFC 246 after party despite losing in 40 seconds to Conor McGregor.

The main event on Saturday night lived up to the hype in the eyes of some but for others, understandably, it left them wanting so much more as Cerrone was unable to land a single shot on McGregor before “The Notorious” finished him via TKO.

With Cerrone then being transported to the hospital it’d make sense for him to lay low for the remainder of the evening, but as reported by MMA Junkie, that wasn’t the case at all as he picked himself back up and made an appearance at his scheduled after party.

Photos: Donald Cerrone's UFC 246 afterparty in Las Vegas https://t.co/mx5zkqeFhm — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 21, 2020

The stars were out in force in Vegas to support Cerrone including Chuck Liddell and Jeremy Renner, both of whom showed up to hang out with him once the dust had settled on the result. Dave Bautista was also supporting “Cowboy” that night, but it’s not known whether or not he showed up to the after party.

Cerrone has always been the sort of guy that just goes with the flow and that’s exactly what he’s going to keep doing as we look ahead to the future. The man himself has already said that he’ll be hanging around and continuing to fight, and while he may not have been able to overcome Conor McGregor, there are plenty of stars at both welterweight and lightweight that would struggle to avoid a tough fight against a guy like Cerrone.

While there’s almost no chance that we’re going to see a rematch between the two men, the respect they have for one another seems to indicate that they’ll continue to be cordial long after UFC 246 and beyond.

Are you surprised Donald Cerrone made it to the UFC 246 main event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/21/2020.