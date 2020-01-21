Dana White plans to meet with Justin Gaethje: ‘He and I need to get on the same page’

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he is planning to meet with lightweight contender Justin Gaethje after UFC 246.

There has been a great deal of speculation over what the future is going to hold for Gaethje ever since his magnificent TKO win over Donald Cerrone back in September 2019, which marked his third straight win in the UFC.

Many fans believe that a shot at the Lightweight Championship against Khabib Nurmagomedov should be next for Gaethje, although others feel as if he could go up against Conor McGregor. Alternatively, McGregor could be the one who fights Khabib in a rematch of their UFC 229 bout.

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, White had the following to say on the matter.

“There’s been all this, ‘What about Justin Gaethje’ stuff. The reality is, me and Justin Gaethje need to sit down and talk face to face and have a meeting,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “So, we’ll probably do that in the next few weeks and sit down with him. I like Gaethje. Gaethje’s a great kid, and he’s a super talented guy, and he and I need to get on the same page.”

Gaethje’s back-to-back losses at the hands of Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier caused many to believe that he was just a flash in the pan, but wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Cerrone have allowed him to get right back into contention.

Dana White clearly likes his exciting style as the majority of fans and media members do, but we’ve seen fighters sit out like this before and it doesn’t always lead to a positive resolution. One way or the other, though, it’d be surprising if we didn’t see Gaethje getting back into the mix at some point before we reach the third quarter.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/21/2020.