Donald Cerrone steps in to replace Bobby Green against Jim Miller at UFC 276

Donald Cerrone, 39, has stepped in to replace Bobby Green against Jim Miller at UFC 276.

UFC 276 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

On the ticket for the lightweight bout was Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) vs Jim Miller (34-16 MMA).

However, it has come to light that Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons and it will be Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA) who will step in and take his place.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The bout between Cerrone and Miller is set to go down at welterweight, rather than lightweight.

ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto took to ‘Twitter’ to share the news:

“Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined).”

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has had a tough stretch as of late, with 5 losses and 1 no contest, the fighter has not had a victory since May of 2019 where he defeated Al laquinta (14-7 MMA) via unanimous decision.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Cerrone was supposed to fight this past May against Joe Lauzon (28-16 MMA), but he fell ill the day of the fight, forcing him to withdraw. The bout was rescheduled for this past Saturday, June 18th, but Lauzon’s knee locked up the day of the fight and he had to bow out.

So ‘Cowboy’ finally gets his fight, but this time it will be against Jim Miller.

Jim Miller, ‘A-10’, is coming into UFC 276 with 2 wins in a row against Nikolas Motta (12-4 MMA) in February of this year and Erick Gonzalez (14-6 MMA) in October of 2021.

As of the writing of this article, there has been no word from Bobby Green’s camp as to why the fighter pulled out of the upcoming match.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Bobby Green last fought in February of this year where he went down to defeat against Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA).

Are you looking forward to ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone getting into the Octagon with Jim Miller on July 2nd? Who do you predict will come out with the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!