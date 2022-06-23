The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Light Heavyweight: Askar Mozharov ‘Black Jaguar’ (19-13 MMA)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Mozharov has lost 4 of his last 7 fights. The light heavyweight fighter last succumbed to defeat against Alonzo Menifield (12-3 MMA) by TKO (elbows) on June 4th at UFC Fight Night 207.

Bantamweight: Timur Valiev ‘Lucky’ (18-3 MMA)

Valiev, not so ‘Lucky’ anymore, is coming off a loss to Jack Shore (16-0 MMA) by unanimous decision in a bantamweight fight which occurred in March of this year at UFC Fight Night 204.

Women’s Strawweight: Gloria de Paula ‘Glorinha’ (6-5 MMA)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Gloria de Paula has lost 3 of her last 5 fights, the latest coming against Maria Oliveira (13-5 MMA) via split decision this past weekend, June 18th.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!