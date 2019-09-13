Donald Cerrone sends message to long-absent Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone believes a win over Justin Gaethje will give him a big push in the direction of a lightweight title shot. One fighter who could conceivably cut ahead of Cerrone in line, however, is Conor McGregor.

Speaking at a scrum ahead of his fight with Gaethje, Cerrone was asked if he was worried about McGregor returning and jumping the contendership lineup. He responded by expressing doubt that McGregor, who he was briefly expected to fight earlier this year, will ever even fight again.

“Do you think he comes back though?” Cerrone said of McGregor. “I mean, damn, there’s been a lot of talk, a lot of years. To me, chasing that [fight], it’s not even worth it to me anymore.”

Cerrone then offered a piece of advice to McGregor.

“Are you going to come back?” He said, essentially telling McGregor to fight or stop talking about it. “S**t or get off the pot, bro.”

Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje will collide in the main event of UFC Vancouver this Saturday night. In this fight, Cerrone will look to rebound from a doctor-induced loss to Tony Ferguson. In his next most recent fights, he picked up impressive victories over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez.

Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of two-straight knockout wins over James Vick and Edson Barboza.

As aforementioned, Cerrone feels that a win in Vancouver, should push him toward a lightweight title shot — although he’s willing to take a fight at welterweight while Tony Ferguson gets his title shot first.

“After I beat Gaethje, there’s nobody else (except Nurmagomedov),” Cerrone said during an interview at the UFC Vancouver open workouts (via MMA Junkie). “That’s it, there is no one in front of me. I do want to fight in December though. I’ll have to take a little 155 break go to 170, we’ll see.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/13/2019.