Tito Ortiz: Karma will bite Conor McGregor in the a** at UFC 246

The MMA world is divided on the UFC 246 main event. Some think Conor McGregor will come out on top with another jaw-dropping knockout. Others, like former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, believe Donald Cerrone will pick up another impressive win.

While those picking Cerrone to beat McGregor typically point to the American’s grappling and kickboxing arsenals, Ortiz’s prediction is based on a different factor: Karma.

McGregor was in the headlines for a number of unfortunate reasons in 2018 and 2019, and Ortiz believes Cerrone will deliver some karmic retribution in the cage at UFC 246.

“I like ‘Cowboy’ in this one,” Ortiz told SBN MMA (via MMA Mania). “I really like [his] chances. Conor has taken a beating his last couple of fights, people have kind of found his Kryptonite. The pressure is something that Conor can’t handle. I think that life is something that comes full circle. Karma is a b—ch and it always bites people in the ass. Conor has done some really bad things and I think karma will get him at the end of the day.”

Despite his previous retirements, Tito Ortiz is currently in the midst of a bit of a resurgence, having picked up victories over Chael Sonnen, Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio in his most recent fights.

His victory over Del Rio, a former pro wrestler, occurred in the Combate Americas cage late last year. This fight marked the first obligation on a three-fight deal between Ortiz and the promotion, so we can expect him to fight again before all is said and done.

What do you think of this prediction from Tito Ortiz? Is Donald Cerrone going to hand out some karmic justice at UFC 246, or will Conor McGregor pick up another victory?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.