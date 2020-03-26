Dominick Reyes roasts Jon Jones after DWI arrest: “It’s almost laughable”

UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes took to social media to roast Jon Jones after the champ was arrested for a DWI, calling it “almost laughable.”

This is not the first time Jones has been in trouble with the law, and several other MMA fighters including Colby Covington have gone onto social media to take aim at the UFC light heavyweight champion, who was arrested on DWI and negligent firearms charges this week. It seems as though Jones has not learned his lesson about getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

On Thursday after news broke of Jones’ arrest, Reyes took to Twitter to throw some shade at the UFC light heavyweight champion. Here’s what the No. 1 contender at 205lbs said.

“This is so unbelieveable it’s almost laughable! #sameoljon #somechamp #sad”

Reyes and Jones, of course, met in early February at UFC 247. In one of the most controversial decisions of the year, Jones was awarded the victory via unanimous decision even though many observers of the fight believed that Reyes did enough to win three rounds and claim the title. Instead, Jones was awarded the victory and kept his belt.

Reyes has been trying to get a rematch with Jones ever since but to no avail. With Jan Blachowicz picking up an impressive KO win over Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho, it appears as though Blachowicz has jumped ahead of Reyes for the next title shot at 205lbs. That being said, Reyes certainly still wants another crack at the belt, and he hasn’t been quiet about that. Perhaps Jones will see what Reyes said on social media and be upset enough that he wants a rematch. That is unless he ends up serving jail time for the DWI, which is a very real possibility at this point given his past troubles with the law.

Do you think we will see a rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?