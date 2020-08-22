Dominick Reyes on short-notice title shot with Jan Blachowicz: “It’s a championship fight, and you’re gonna give me six weeks notice?”

Dominick Reyes is thrilled to be getting another crack at UFC light heavyweight gold but admits the circumstances for the fight are not exactly ideal.

In the co-main event of UFC 253, ‘The Dominator’ will square off with Jan Blachowicz for the promotions recently vacated light heavyweight title.

The Reyes vs. Blachowicz match-up was announced shortly following the news that Jon Jones was relinquishing his 205-pound title in order to make the jump up to heavyweight.

Dominick Reyes (15-1 MMA), of course, is coming off a somewhat controversial unanimous decision loss to Jones at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, Texas.

The setback marked the first of Reyes’ career and he was eager to get the opportunity to run things back with ‘Bones’.

However, with Jones announcing his move to heavyweight, a rematch with the longtime light heavyweight kingpin in ‘Bones’ will have to wait.

While Dominick Reyes is disappointed to not have a second opportunity to dethrone Jon Jones, he knows Jan Blachowicz serves as a formidable challenge.

That is why ‘The Dominator’ wishes he was given more time to prepare for such a high stakes match-up.

“It’s a championship fight, and you’re gonna give me six weeks’ notice on a co-main?” Reyes told ESPN (h/t MMAMania). “Come on, bro.”

“It takes time to prepare, man,” Dominick Reyes explained. “I want to go out there and freaking put on a hell of a show for the fans. I want to do some dope shit. I want to sleep him, choke him out, whatever. I want to get an astonishing finish, and that takes film study, it takes time, it takes a little bit more than six weeks.”

Do you agree with Dominick Reyes that the UFC should have provided he and Jan Blachowicz with more time to prepare for their light heavyweight title fight? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 22, 2020