Diego Lopes shares cold 4-word advice for Jean Silva following Noche UFC win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 14, 2025
Diego Lopes celebrates Noche UFC win

Diego Lopes has some blunt advice for Jean Silva after their Noche UFC battle.

Lopes and Silva shared the Octagon inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio this past Saturday. Lopes was a big fan favorite and he fed off that energy with a mostly one-sided fight that did not disappoint.

Lopes had the advantage early after butchering Silva’s head with elbows on the ground. In the second stanza, Silva had more success in the standup until he got overzealous and ran into a spinning back elbow. Lopes followed it up with some punches before the fight was stopped.

After the bout, Lopes did some jaw jacking with a member of his opponent’s team. Silva then deliver a punch to the back of Lopes’ head. During the Noche UFC post-fight press conference, Lopes explained why he didn’t retaliate in the moment (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m surprised he did this, too,” Lopes said. “I felt the punch in the back of my head. I’m turning like, ‘Did Jean punch me in the back of my head?’ I didn’t understand why. It’s OK. This is maybe the emotion of this time, because the guy is a little bit angry because he lost the fight. But it’s OK. I feel good now. This is my moment. … I’m not going to pay that price for that victory.”

Things were heated between Lopes and Silva going into fight night, and there was still tension post-fight. Lopes delivered a four-word response when asked about any advice he’d give to “Lord” Silva.

“Talk less, train more,” Lopes said.

This was a significant rebound victory for Lopes. He was coming off a failed bid for the UFC Featherweight Championship against future Hall of Famer Alexander Volkanovski back in April. With his efforts against Silva, Lopes earned two bonus checks.

As for Silva, this was his first loss under the UFC banner and his first pro MMA defeat since 2018.

