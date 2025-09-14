Noche UFC 3 Bonus Report: Diego Lopes takes home two bonuses

By Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
Diego Lopes, UFC 300

The Octagon returned to San Antonio for tonight’s Noche UFC 3 event, and three fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a high stake’s featherweight bout featuring Diego Lopes taking on Jean Silva. The contest resulted in an absolutely thrilling contest for as long as it lasted. Diego Lopes was able to get the fight to the floor early in the opening round and proceeded to batter ‘Lord’ with some heavy ground and pound. However, Jean Silva battled back quickly in round two, rocking Lopes with a right hand and then putting him on his bicycle. While moving in for a kill shot, Lopes countered Silva with a perfectly timed spinning elbow which sent Jean crashing to the floor. From there, Lopes promptly finished the fight with ground and pound (see that here).

UFC Noche 3 was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight fight featuring veteran Rob Font taking on the up and comer, David Martinez. The bout proved to be a back-and-forth affair, but Martinez was able to score a late knockdown in round three and proceeded to walk away with the unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Noche UFC 3, Results, Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, UFC

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Diego Lopes and Jean Silva each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s Noche UFC 3 main event. Lopes ultimately won the contest by way of second-round TKO.

Performance of the night: Santiago Luna earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Quang Le (see that here).

Performance of the night: Diego Lopes also pocketed an additional $50k for his TKO stoppage win over Jean Silva.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s Noche UFC 3 event in San Antonio? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

