Derrick Lewis calls Ciryl Gane a “boring” fighter ahead of UFC 265

UFC heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis called his upcoming opponent Ciryl Gane a “boring” fighter ahead of their UFC 265 title fight.

Lewis and Gane meet in the main event of UFC 265, which is scheduled to take place on August 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and the interim heavyweight strap will be on the line when “The Black Beast” and “Bon Gamin” throw down. While Lewis was originally set to take on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for the undisputed belt, things changed and he is now set to take on Gane for the interim belt instead.

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC 265, Lewis was asked about Gane. While Lewis believes he’s a smart fighter, the Texas native also believes that Gane is “boring.”

“I don’t care who it was. Ciryl Gane, he’s a good opponent, he’s dangerous. He’s boring most of the time, but he’s smart. He’s a smart fighter, so it’s still gonna be a fun fight with me. It doesn’t matter if he’s gonna try and stay away and do all these little fancy kicks and stuff like that, but I’m still gonna have my moment in the fight,” Lewis said (h/t MMAjunkie).

As far as switching opponents and going from Ngannou to Gane, Lewis — who holds a previous win over “The Predator” — implied that the money was similar for either fight.

“I really don’t care. They told me what I’m getting paid if I’m fighting Francis, and they told me what I’m going to be paid if I fight Ciryl, so it doesn’t matter to me, so I don’t care. I’m still getting paid the same like I was getting paid to fight Francis,” Lewis said.

