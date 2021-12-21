Derrick Lewis and Dana White share conflicting views on recent UFC knockout record achievement

Derrick Lewis and Dana White have different views on the former’s achievement of becoming the fighter with the most knockouts in UFC history.

Last Saturday night at UFC Vegas 45, Derrick Lewis put on an impressive display by knocking out top contender Chris Daukaus in a nice bounce-back win following his defeat to Ciryl Gane in the summer. The victory broke a tie with Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown to ensure “The Black Beast” now holds the record for the most knockouts ever in the UFC.

Dana White, understandably, was pretty impressed by the accomplishment.

“If you look at the amount of times that he’s been here and the records that he’s broken, it’s impressive,” White said. “He looked good tonight. You could see he was waiting. He was timing those shots and he was ready. He looks pretty lean for Derrick, too. He got in good shape. He said that last fight (against Ciryl Gane) pissed him off and he wanted to make up for it tonight, and he did.

In contrast, Derrick Lewis didn’t seem to care all too much.

“It doesn’t mean anything,” Lewis said. “It means something, I guess, because of all the greats that was here before me. But really, it doesn’t change anything. There’s still a lot of other guys that’s active and doing pretty good as well.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

In the sense that this record itself doesn’t get Lewis any closer to another title shot, he’s right. However, when you consider how many knockout artists have been in the UFC, he probably deserves a pat on the back.

