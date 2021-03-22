Derek Brunson trolls Kevin Holland after collecting two paychecks at UFC Vegas 22

Derek Brunson is continuing to troll Kevin Holland.

In the lead-up to UFC Vegas 22, Holland was vocal about the fact he didn’t like Brunson and wanted to knock him out. He was trash-talking throughout fight week and during the fight, he was still talking to Brunson. However, the Strikeforce veteran Brunson got the last laugh as he scored a dominant decision win to extend his winning streak to four straight.

Now, after the win, Brunson posted a video of himself on the way to the bank to deposit his two paychecks and tagged Holland in it. Of course, when you win, you get both your show and win money, so despite all the trash-talk, Brunson is the one who comes out on top as he got to cash both his paychecks. And he’s making sure Holland knows it.

Bumson headed to the bank to deposit these 2 checks 😎 💰 @Trailblaze2top pic.twitter.com/Utx7xuhcWn — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 22, 2021

With the win over Kevin Holland, Derek Brunson should get a top-ranked opponent. He has fought four straight opponents ranked below him who were looking to become top-10 middleweights. He did call out Paulo Costa, which is a fight that could very well take place sometime in the summer with the winner likely being one win away from a title shot.

“Asking for guys like Paulo Costa. I was cool with a Robert Whittaker rematch,” Brunson said after his win. “I want all these top guys that are really going elevate me, you know? So this was a fight where I had to hold serve, you know? I want a guy, you know, that’s really going to elevate me so I can get a title for it, and really feel like this is the fight for me, I really need to put her down.”

Derek Brunson is now 22-7 as a pro and is 13-5 in the UFC. He has proven he is one of the best middleweights and will be happy to cash both his paychecks as he awaits his next fight.

