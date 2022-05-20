Derek Brunson sounds off on USADA following failed check-in for a drug test: “Worst testing program”

Derek Brunson is sounding off on USADA following a failed check-in for a drug test.

Brunson, (23-8 MMA) competes in the middleweight division of the UFC. His last time in the cage was at UFC 271 in February of this year, losing to Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) by knockout in round two. Prior to the loss, Brunson had 5 wins in a row to Darren Till, Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou respectively.

Brunson is making it known that he is extremely upset with the USADA, United States Anti-Doping Agency. USADA is recognized by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Brunson had this to say about the USADA:

glitchy app. There’s several athletes out here taking peds but no one failing . Get your gps feature back . Giving someone a failed whereabouts isn’t the same as someone failing a ped test …. — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 19, 2022

Derek Brunson continued:

Just to be clear . Usada gave me a whereabouts infraction because I didn’t update my location. Stating I have 2 whereabout infractions and 1 more could result in a 2 year suspension. They use to have gps tracking, maybe get back the system that worked for fighters! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 20, 2022

It should be noted that the USADA policy when it comes to ‘whereabouts’ is as follows:

“An important part of the UFC Anti-Doping Program is the ability to test athletes without any advanced notice in an out-of-competition setting. Athletes are subject to testing 365 days a year and do not have “off-seasons” or cutoff periods in which testing does not occur. Whereabouts information (dates, times, locations etc.) is information submitted to USADA by an athlete that allows the athlete to be located for out-of-competition testing.”

“Any combination of three Whereabouts Failures within a rolling 12 month period = Anti-Doping Policy Violation.”

Derek Brunson is obviously believing there has to be a better way for USADA to keep tabs on their fighters and doesn’t feel he should be punished for not updating his location. Although with 2 strikes now under his belt, he may want to do a better job of letting USADA know where he is, ’cause it’s 3 strikes = a 2 year suspension.