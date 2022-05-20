Chael Sonnen doesn’t like the idea of Dustin Poirier fighting ‘the best guy in the world that isn’t named Kamaru Usman’

Chael Sonnen is sharing his thoughts on a Dustin Poirier vs Colby Covington fight.

Dustin Poirier, (28-7 MMA), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, last fought in December 2021 at UFC 269 where he was defeated by Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA).

Following the submission loss, Poirier has been bulking up, getting ready to join the welterweight division which has been dominated by Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) for the past few years.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) recently defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in a welterweight bout at UFC 272 in March of this year.

While speaking on his YouTube podcast, ‘Bad Guy Inc.‘, Sonnen had this to say about a possible Dustin Poirier vs Colby Covington match-up:

“Now, the only idea that I don’t love for Poirier, and this is just personal, I don’t love the idea of a Poirier vs Colby. I don’t. Not for your first time.”

About 3 years back, Sonnen shared he’d like to have seen ‘The Diamond’ drop back down to featherweight for a fight with Alex Volkanovski.

“I wanted to look at Poirier vs Volkanovski. I’m not going to get my way.”

Continuing Chael Sonnen elaborated:

“I can’t in good conscience move him (Dustin Poirier) up in the other direction and then put him up against the best guy in the world that isn’t named Kamaru Usman.”

While Sonnen believes Poirier should get his feet wet at welterweight before taking on a top contender like Covington, he does admit the proposed fight would be massive.

“Poirier vs Colby works. That is a massive contest.”

Apparently both fighters have agreed to a match-up as early as July, but UFC President, Dana White has yet to confirm if and when the bout will take place.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier make his welterweight debut against ‘Chaos’? Who do you think the victor would be?