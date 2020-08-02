Derek Brunson shares his thoughts on Edmen Shahbazyan’s corner letting their fighter continue after Round 2

Derek Brunson picked up his third consecutive victory in tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 main event this while handing Edmen Shahbazyan his first career defeat.

Brunson (21-7 MMA) and Shahbazyan (11-1 MMA) squared off at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the middleweight veteran emerging victorious by way of third round TKO.

It was a huge victory for Derek Brunson, one that moves the 36-year-old back into title contention at 185lbs.

After engaging in a back and forth opening round with Shahbazyan, Brunson was able to turn the tide in his favor early in round two. In the final seconds the 2nd round Derek would unload some brutal ground and pound shots that appeared to render Edmen unconscious.

Despite the violent ending to round two, Edmen Shahbazyan was allowed by his corner and the cageside doctor to continue fighting in round three. That decision resulted in a quick finish for Derek Brunson and one unhappy UFC President in Dana White.

Brunson weighed in on Shahbazyan’s corners decision to let their fighter continue in round three during the promotions post-fight press conference.

“Yea it’s funny man. I am hearing like the media lately just saying ‘Oh they should have just stopped the fight’. But, there would no such thing as a comeback if they just stop every fight.” Derek Brunson explained. “You know if guys want to go back… you know he looked a little defeated in the corner for sure. He hasn’t been pushed or tested but take nothing away from the kid. I mean he looked great in his other fights. He just had a guy who had a lot of fights. And you know I’ve had enough of putting on bad fights and just stinkers. So I was really locked in for this fight.”

