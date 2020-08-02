Dana White goes off on inexperienced cageside doctor working Brunson vs. Shahbazyan event

UFC President Dana White was not happy with the actions of the cageside doctor working tonight’s UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan event.

Middleweight veteran Derek Brunson (21-7 MMA) squared off with budding star Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1 MMA) in the headliner of this evenings UFC event in Las Vegas.

After a back and forth first round, Brunson seized control of the bout in the second frame and nearly put Shahbazyan out cold in the final seconds of the round.

Like some fighters, UFC President Dana White believed Edmen Shahbazyan may have “went out” in the final seconds of the aforementioned second round with Brunson.

“Shahbazyan looked like he was out at the end of that round.” White said at the post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie).

Although he believed the previously undefeated Shahbazyan may have went out in round two, Dana White was not critical of referee Herb Dean. Instead, the UFC boss lashed out at the inexperienced cageside physician.

“I think that the doctor could have stopped … first of all, the doctor’s obviously inexperienced. I don’t know anything about the doctor, but I’ve never seen him before.”

Dana White continued:

“You’ve got Brunson, who ends that round strong, many could argue that fight could have been stopped there at the end of the round. I’m sure the ref thought that the guy would have time to go back,” White said. “What you don’t do is talk to the guy for (expletive) 10 minutes while he’s hurt. You know what I mean? Either stop the fight or let him continue, but go.

You’re letting the kid recover while you’ve got Brunson who did that work while he’s waiting for the bell to ring so that he can go in and finish the fight. Pull the trigger one way or the other. Stop the fight or don’t.”

