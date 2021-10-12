Demetrious Johnson responds to Aljamain Sterling’s “karma” remarks

Demetrious Johnson stands by his thoughts on the “downed opponent” rule despite Aljamain Sterling’s karma remarks.

We’ve over six months removed from Aljamain Sterling’s DQ win over Petr Yan that had many questioning Sterling as he went on to claim the UFC bantamweight title. Demetrious Johnson, in the immediate aftermath, said that the knee Yan struck Sterling with should’ve been deemed legal, suggesting Sterling knew where to put his hands as he could feel the momentum of the fight shifting.

Just one month later we saw “Mighty Mouse” get knocked out by Adriano Moraes with a similar knee that actually counted thanks to the rules of ONE Championship. This prompted Sterling to say “karma” works in mysterious ways, with Johnson choosing to stand by his beliefs.

This is why knees to downed opponents are vicious and ILLEGAL in MMA in the UFC! If this was the USA that knee is not allowed and Mighty Mouse can get up in a more safe and protective manner. I hope Mighty Mouse is ok, but this is why I disagree with those rules. #ONEonTNT1 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021

“I don’t think it was karma. I think if I hadn’t said anything, to begin with, I think the same thing probably would have still happened. The biggest thing is I’m always very unbiased,” Johnson told MMAMania.com. “I like Aljamain Sterling. I think he’s a great athlete, great fighter. When I sat there and watched that fight, I’m like — and he can probably vouch for this too — any wrestling coach, when you get pinned or stacked or anything like that, they’ll say, ‘You shouldn’t have been there in the first place.’”

“So when I watched that fight, Aljamain Sterling is such a gifted athlete and he’s so skillful. But it’s like, why would you put yourself there in the first place? He said, ‘I felt I was in a safe place.’ If I was coaching him I would tell him, ‘Dog, we don’t rely on you to be there for a safe spot. Johnson said. You get back to your feet, you pull guard, you have great grappling. Let’s put ourselves somewhere else.’ Granted, f—king homeboy Petr Yan kneed him, right?”

Quote courtesy of MMA News

