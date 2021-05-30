Deiveson Figueiredo sends warning to Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson, promises he would finish them both

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo sent a warning to Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson, promising that he would finish them both.

Figueiredo returns at UFC 263 next month when he takes on Brandon Moreno in a rematch for the UFC flyweight title. While his focus is solely on his opponent Moreno right now, Figueiredo can’t help but look forward should he get past his opponent. If that’s the case, then Figueiredo is hoping that he gets a fight with the former champ Cejduo at 135lbs.

Speaking to AG Fight, Figueiredo challenged Cejudo to a fight at bantamweight and said that he hopes that the UFC pays both men a reasonable sum for what will be a big fight.

“I think that very soon he (Cejudo) will be coming back (to fight). Maybe not at flyweight, which is what I fight for. But maybe at bantamweight or featherweight, he’ll be back. I think he doesn’t have the size for a featherweight, but I hope my first fight at bantamweight is with him. May he accept to fight with me. And that Dana agrees to pay us a good purse. May we face each other. And you can be sure that it will be the ‘Fight of the Night,” Figueiredo said.

In addition to taking a shot at Cejudo, Figueiredo also poked fun at Johnson for losing to Adriano Moraes in ONE Championship, calling him “Minnie Mouse” after getting stopped.

“Surprised at (Demetrious Johnson’s defeat at ONE). He’s a guy who has a very versatile game. You don’t know if it will change or put you down. And the Brazilian played an excellent game. He moved in front of him and gave him no opportunity to be put down. And the hand came in, right. He put his hand in and unplugged the plug. He disconnected the ‘Minnie Mouse’ from the socket,” Figueiredo said.

“(Henry) Cejudo would certainly be knocked out (by me). And Demetrious Johnson would be finished. I would catch them both.”

Do you think Deiveson Figueiredo would finish Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson?