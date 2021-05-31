Deiveson Figueiredo confident he will finish Brandon Moreno at UFC 263: “I’m going to knock this guy out”

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is confident he will finish Brandon Moreno at UFC 263, saying “I’m going to knock this guy out.”

Figueiredo and Moreno meet in a rematch at next weekend’s UFC 263 with 125lbs gold on the line. The two rivals previously met at UFC 256 in December, with the pair fighting to a majority draw after a low blow cost Figueiredo one point on the judges’ scorecards. The hope is that the two will now be able to settle their differences at UFC 263 and the winner of the fight will prove beyond a doubt they are the best active flyweight on the UFC roster.

Speaking to AG Fight ahead of the rematch with Moreno, Figueiredo sounded confident that he can go in there and knock his opponent out in the first or second round of the fight.

“I am training to do a quick fight. I’m going to knock this guy out in the first or second round. I was not 100% in the first fight. He’s been saying that I have no potential, that I don’t have a heavy hand. I will show that he is wrong about what he thinks about me. I am a guy that the opponent manages to arouse ire in me when he starts talking trash. I called my team, we had a meeting and we are creating something inevitable. I want to show that I am the real owner of the belt,” Figueiredo said.

“I had three months to prepare for the fight against Moreno, something I didn’t have in the first one. It was only 20 days. You can be sure that I will fight 100% and this guy lasts less than two rounds with me. I am very confident, I trust the work of my team and I am prepared to fight with it. He has sharp boxing, Mexican likes boxing. I’m good at jiu-jitsu, I’m a black belt. I’m also a striker, so I have more game than him. In any area, you can be sure that I will be prepared in the second fight.”

