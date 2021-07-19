Deiveson Figueiredo calls for trilogy fight with Brandon Moreno next

The former kingpin of the 125lbs division, Deiveson Figueiredo called for the trilogy fight with UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno next.

Figueiredo and Moreno have fought twice in the past year. The first time they met, the two rivals fought to a majority draw in the main event of UFC 256 last December in what was undoubtedly one of the best fights of 2020. Since the fight was declared a draw, the UFC matchmakers decided to run it back right away, and Figueiredo and Moreno met at UFC 263 back in June, this time with Moreno submitting Figueiredo to take home the title.

Since it was a finish and a conclusive victory, Moreno has already said that he is looking forward to fighting a fresh opponent, and potential contenders for his belt include Cody Garbrandt, Alex Perez, and Alexandre Pantoja. Figueiredo, though, is still holding out hope that he can get the trilogy fight first. In a video that his manager Wallid Ismail sent to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Figueiredo called his shot and told Moreno he wants to fight him.

“Hey, Ariel. I want the trilogy against Brandon Moreno. Trilogy, man,” Figueiredo said in the video.

Figueiredo can ask for the title shot, but it’s no sure thing that the UFC matchmakers will grant it to him. Although Figueiredo was one of the best fighters in the sport in 2020, it’s possible that cutting weight four times last year has really hurt his body, as he really struggled to make the 125lbs championship weight limit for the rematch, and you saw how it affected his performance. However, if the UFC matchmakers are confident that Figueiredo can make the weight again, then perhaps we will see these two run it back.

