Colby Covington sends a message to Ali Abdelaziz: “You’re not the matchmaker of the UFC”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington sent a message to Ali Abdelaziz, reminding him that “you’re not the matchmaker of the UFC.”

Covington is expected to take on Abdelaziz’s client, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, later this year in a rematch of their “Fight of the Night” in 2019 that Usman won via fifth-round TKO. UFC president Dana White has remarked on numerous occasions that the first Usman vs. Covington fight was one of his personal favorite fights of all time, and he has already confirmed that “Chaos” is next in line to fight “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

Despite White saying that Covington is next, Usman’s manager Abdelaziz has suggested that other contenders such as Nate Diaz could be next in line for the champ because, in Abdelaziz’s own words, someone like Diaz brings more to the table than Covington does. Speaking to James Lynch, Covington fired back at Abdelaziz, reminding him that although he is one of the most powerful and influential managers in MMA, ultimately he is not the UFC matchmaker and Covington wants Abdelaziz to let the UFC handle their own job.

“Fake news. That’s so standard and typical of Ali Abdel-a-sleaze, it’s just more fake news. He’s just putting out narratives that aren’t true and he’s just hoping that people are going to grasp his straws and believe it. But (Usman) can’t get out of this ass-beating and deep down inside he knows that. Ali, you’re not the matchmaker to the UFC. You’re not Dana White, you’re not Hunter Campbell, you’re not Ari Emmanuel. You’re nothing to that company, man. You’re a peasant to them. So stop talking with kings and let the big boys do business on our own,” Covington said.

Do you think Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman 2 is the fight to make, or should they be matched up with other opponents?