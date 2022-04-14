Defense attorney says accused child molester in Cain Velasquez case is innocent: “He didn’t do it”

The Cain Velasquez case is in the news again, with the defense attorney for Harry Goularte, accused child molester, talking to the media claiming his client is innocent.

It was Cain Velasquez who entered into a high speed chase and fired shots into the vehicle Goularte and others were in, who has been charged with attempted murder as well as other charges. It was Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, who was injured in the incident. Valesquez was incensed by the fact that Goularte had allegedly abused a minor child, a relative of the fighter, and was subsequently released on bail.

A plea hearing took place yesterday for Goularte, 43, who attended the proceedings virtually. Facing a felony charge of lewd acts with a minor child, the hearing was to discuss a continuance in the case requested by both the prosecution and defence. Judge Le Jacqueline Duong approved the request and issued a new date for the plea hearing which is scheduled for June 6.

Following the hearing, Stephen DeFilippis, the defense attorney for Goularte had this to say to reporters outside the courthouse (via MMAJunkie):

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“We intend to prove his innocence, and I think the people around here (protesting) should understand someone is presumed innocent until he’s convicted. He didn’t do it.”

Obviously, DeFilippis was speaking directly to protestors who are supporting Cain Velasquez through this whole ordeal.

The Deputy district attorney Robert Philbrook also spoke to reporters confirming:

“The investigation is on-going. The full police report has just been provided and there needs to be time for both parties to view and go over it and make sure all the discovery is provided.”

Investigators are claiming that a 4-year-old child was sexually assaulted at a daycare home that Goularte resided in, run by his mother. The child has been identified as a relative of Velasquez, and told investigators Goularte took the child to the bathroom and touched the child’s genitals. The child said it happened “100 times” and that other children were also seen going into the bathroom with Goularte.

Following the high speed chase and shooting, Cain Velasquez has remained behind bars, denied bail by Judge Sheylna Brown calling his actions “reckless.” Velasquez had his own plea hearing on April 12 where his defence asked for a continuance which was granted by Judge Jose S. Franco and rescheduled to May 6, to be held at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice.

Accused child molester, Goularte faces a charge that carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Velasquez, on the other hand, if found guilty on attempted murder, could face a prison term of 20 years to life.

As for Goularte, it is he defence attorney’s job to say he is innocent. Only time will tell, through the court process if Goularte is found guilty or innocent based on the discovery.

Cain Velasquez on the other hand, may have a difficult road ahead of him, as he’s already been referred to as a ‘vigilante’ by ‘taking the law into his own hands’.

What is your take on the chances of Cain Velasquez having the charges against him dropped?