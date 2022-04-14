Bobby Green reacts to Jorge Masvidal attacking Colby Covington: “I don’t agree with it at all”

Bobby ‘King’ Green has weighed in on Jorge Masvidal attacking Colby Covington.

It was only a couple of weeks after Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year, that Masvidal allegedly ambushed ‘Chaos’ outside a Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, Florida. The incident ended with Colby being sucker punched by ‘Gamebred‘ in the face twice, suffering a broken tooth, plus he sustained damage to his $90K Rolex watch.

Speaking on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, Green had this to say about the altercation:

“I don’t think Jorge should’ve done that. I don’t agree with it at all. You had 25 minutes brother. You had 25 minutes to do anything you need to do. You had your time.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Indeed, Jorge had 25 minutes to get the job done in the Octagon at UFC 272, but failed to do so, instead he took to the streets to do some damage.

Colby Covington did press charges against Jorge Masvidal for the altercation. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief. Masvidal was released on $15,000 bond.

If convicted of the charges, Masvidal could face up to a 15-year prison sentence for aggravated battery, which is considered a second-degree felony in the State of Florida.

It should be noted that Colby Covington, perhaps one of the kings of ‘trash talk’ was very vocal leading up to UFC 272, insulting Jorge Masvidal and making it personal by talking about his wife and kids.

Do you agree with Bobby Green that Masvidal had the chance to take Colby down in the Octagon and should not have entered into an altercation after the fact and outside of the cage?

Do you have an opinion on what Masvidal’s court sentence should be?