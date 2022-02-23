David Feldman interested in signing Francis Ngannou to BKFC if he becomes a free agent

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is interested in signing Francis Ngannou should he become a free agent, according to BKFC president, David Feldman.

It was well-documented that Ngannou was fighting out his contract when he fought Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, a fight he won by decision. Since then, he hasn’t signed a new deal and due to him still being the champ he either has to fight one more time or wait until the end of the year to become a free agent.

Should Ngannou become a free agent and no longer be under contract from the UFC, Feldman says they plan on making him an offer.

“We might be able to get two other free agents that are coming up, probably announce in the next day or two. They are still under contract or we would announce it right now, I don’t want to mess them up,” Feldman said about Ngannou on The MMA Hour. “Pretty big names but we are going after the biggest name (Ngannou) so we will see what happens there. The biggest name in free agency. I’m not sure if he’s out of the window yet but we are definitely going to make a play for him. I mean, at that stage, you are talking about money, if we can back that kind of money up, we are in the game. I don’t think we are out of the game for anything, to be honest with you.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see BKFC be interested in Francis Ngannou as they are interested in all the big free agents. However, it’s uncertain if the heavyweight champ would want to go sans gloves as he has been vocal about wanting to box and called out Tyson Fury.

Regardless, BKFC will continue to be a major player in free agency and will at least gauge Ngannou’s interest.

