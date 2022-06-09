Darren Till sounds off on the popular TV series “Love Island” and its viewers: “I would rather let Francis Ngannou spend the night with my girl”

Darren Till is sounding off on the popular TV series ‘Love Island’ and it’s viewers.

The middleweight fighter likes to be in the spotlight, and has managed to do so once again, with a silly rant which included Francis Ngannou’s name being mentioned in an attack against the popular television show ‘Love Island’.

Darren Till, (18-4 MMA), from Liverpool, England, has a brash British personality which seems to cloak him in controversy. Always outspoken, you either love him or hate him.

‘The Gorilla’, 29, has lost 4 of his last 5 fights inside the Octagon, but no one can say he doesn’t have ‘personality’. His last defeat came at the hands of Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) in September of 2021.

Till took to ‘Twitter‘ to speak about the reality TV show ‘Love Island’ and the viewers who watched it tweeting:

“I swear to God, I would rather let Francis Ngannou spend the night with my girl rather than watch 1 millisecond of that Love Island! Absolute worst gobsh*** on the planet & the people that watch it are worse.”

‘Love Island’ is largely based on a game show featuring contestants, isolated from the world, who must compete in challenges to win prize money or love.

It would seem that Darren Till has watched ‘Love Island’ himself, otherwise how could he have such a strong opinion of the reality show. As for what Till’s girlfriend thinks of his comments, about ‘letting Francis Ngannou have a night with her’, rather than watch the show, that’s awkward at best.

As for what is next for Darren Till, he’s set to match-up with Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) at UFC London on Saturday, July 23rd of this year.

Are you a ‘Love Island’ fan?