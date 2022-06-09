UFC President Dana White reveals the one fight that he regrets never happened: “That’s probably the one I couldn’t pull off”

UFC President, Dana White, has revealed the one fight that he regrets never happened under his watch.

In speaking with Laura Sanko ahead of UFC 275, White answered fan questions. When asked which fight he would have liked to see happen in the UFC that never happened, White had this to say:

“I’ve made every fight that was ever possible to make in MMA including Mayweather and McGregor. The only fight that I ever failed to make was Fedor vs. Brock. Every other fight that we ever thought about or fans wanted to see or whatever it was, I made. That’s probably the one I couldn’t pull off.”

Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA) vs Brock Lesnar (5-3 MMA) was the match-up that never was.

Emelianenko, 45, and Lesnar, 44, were two of the biggest names in the heavyweight division of MMA at one point in time. Brock Lesnar captured the UFC heavyweight title during his tenure. Emelianenko, on the other hand, competed for Pride Fighting Championship, Strikeforce and Bellator MMA, and is considered my many to be one of the greatest fighters ever. However, the Russian never fought in the UFC.

Lesnar, announced his retirement from the UFC when his contract was up in 2019 saying:

“That door is closed. You know what, Dana White, the Fertitta brothers (Lorenzo and Frank) were exceptional to me.”

Lesnar, does still compete in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

The final retirement fight of Fedor Emelianenko MMA career was to take place in Moscow, Russia. Bellator President Scott Coker revealed the fight had to be postponed due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Do you agree with Dana White that you would like to have seen Fedor Emelianenko vs Brock Lesnar? Is there another fight you’re waiting on the UFC President to make happen?