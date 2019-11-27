Darren Till says ‘it’s just jokes’ and he isn’t scared to fight Yoel Romero

Darren Till says he is not scared to fight Yoel Romero after all.

Till had recently said he would not fight the Cuban because he is too scary, yet called him out on social media when he was blind drunk. But, now the Liverpool native claims he would fight Romero and that he was just joking around with his original comments.

“I don’t take myself too seriously,” Till said to BT Sport. “If Colin [Heron] was still here right now, he’d probably be shouting at me but if you turned a corner and said ‘Darren’s scared to fight Yoel.’ I think you’d pretty much know the response. Me coming from the gym I come from and the master I’ve been taught under. He’s like a Shaolin monk. Colin goes to the gym in the morning and he stays in the gym at night.

“But I’m not scared of Yoel. It’s just, don’t take life too seriously. I understand, I realize and I recognize what Yoel is as a fighter, as a human. He walks in here, he’s a specimen. It’s just jokes, mate. People shouldn’t take it too seriously,” he added. “I’ve seen actually a few people take it seriously and I’m like come on, mate. Have a day off from yourself.’ Whether you think Yoel would beast me around or not is totally irrelevant. This is all down to the fact that me saying I was scared of Yoel. And then people are like ‘wow, he’s actually said that. After giving a great interview, he’s just said that. Two, three, four days later, he calls him out and then he regrets calling him out. Then he posts the gorilla running away. It’s all fun and games, mate, really.”

Although he says he is just joking around, it appears a fight between the two seems unlikely. Instead, all signs point to Darren Till taking on Robert Whittaker next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.