Darren Till says he’s accepted fight against Jared Cannonier at UFC 248

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till says he has accepted the fight against Jared Cannonier for the upcoming UFC 248 card in March.

Till was set to fight Cannonier after Robert Whittaker withdrew the fight but UFC president Dana White said Till injured his ankle and had to be removed from the card. That left Cannonier without an opponent, and White confirmed on the weekend that he would still have Cannonier making weight for the card just in case anything happens to the headliners, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

However, according to Till, Cannonier may end up fighting him after all. The Brit took to social media on Monday to reveal to fans that he has accepted the fight with Till for the March 7 card in Las Vegas. Here’s what “The Gorilla” wrote on his Twitter.

I’ve said yes ! I’m ready !

This fight will complete the March 7th card !

I massively respect killa but I’m gonna whoop him ! #Gorillas 🦍🦍🦍 https://t.co/y9B16d8nzg — Darren Till (@darrentill2) February 10, 2020

Till also added a photo of Cannonier on his Twitter.

If Till is telling the truth, then perhaps the UFC will figure out a way to fit in his fight with Cannonier on the UFC 248 card. The promotion revealed the main pay-per-view card for UFC 248 during the broadcast for UFC 247 and right now the card has 13 fights so it’s full. But perhaps the UFC can bump one of the fights from it and slide Till vs. Cannonier in there since it’s such a big fight.

Should Till and Cannonier fight, it would be a bout featuring two of the top-10 middleweight contenders in the UFC, with the victor potentially fighting for the UFC middleweight title next against the winner of Adesanya vs. Romero since the timelines would match up so well. Of course, injured contender Paulo Costa would probably have something to say about that.

