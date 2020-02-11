Jon Jones says it’s ‘inevitable’ he’ll make move to WWE

Jon Jones knows he will be working with the WWE at some point in the near future.

The UFC’s light heavyweight champion defended his title this past Saturday when he edged out a decision win over Dominick Reyes. It was a controversial decision as several pros thought the challenger did enough to win, but the judges saw it differently.

Following yet another successful title defense, many are wondering what will be next for Jon Jones. He could fight the winner of Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz this weekend or perhaps move up to heavyweight. While he is focused on continuing his reign in the UFC, he revealed a move to WWE is inevitable.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Jones said to Sports Illustrated. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.”

If Jon Jones makes the move to WWE, he would not be the first MMA fighter to do so. Matt Riddle, who was released from the UFC has become a star in the promotion while former champs Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez are also massive stars in WWE.

There is no question Jones would be a big attraction to WWE, and they could do a Jones vs. Lesnar or Cain Velasquez matchup that many fans would be interested in.

For Jon Jones, he knows he would do well in WWE and says it would be a dream come true if he got the chance to perform there.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” Jon Jones explained. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

Whether or not Jon Jones will ever compete in WWE remains to be seen, but he believes he will compete in pro wrestling down the line.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/10/2020.