Darren Till reacts to Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero fight

Darren Till was as disappointed by the UFC 248 main event as the rest of us.

The UFC 248 card, which went down last Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, was topped by a middleweight title fight between champ Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero.

As one of the top contenders in the UFC middleweight division, Till had more interest in this fight than most. Regrettably, the fight wound up being a bit of a dud, as Adesanya and Romero threw less than 90 combined strikes over their 25-minute fight, which Adesanya won by unanimous decision.

Speaking on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Darren Till gave his take on this undeniably slow affair.

“I just think it was stale,” Till said (via MMA Mania). “Yoel looked dead heavy, he didn’t look as explosive. Izzy was sort of running away and stuff like that, but [you] can always give them [a break] for one fight, you give them a bypass. That’s it really, there’s not a lot to comment on because there wasn’t a lot happening.”

While the UFC 248 main event didn’t do much for Darren Till, the co-main event absolutely did.

In the card’s co-headliner, strawweight champion Weili Zhang picked up a razor close split decision win over the former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The bout instantly stood out as one of the best in MMA history.

“Give them two girls five million dollars each,” Till said. “Because they deserve it.”

What do you think of these comments from Darren Till? What are your thoughts on the two title fights that topped the UFC 248 card last Saturday?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/10/2020.