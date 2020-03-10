PFL announces 10 new signings for 2020 season

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) promised some new signings for the upcoming 2020 season, and so far, the organization is delivering.

On Tuesday, the league officially confirmed 10 new free agent signings, including several UFC veterans and the brother of UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

The new PFL signings are: Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Johnny Case, Clay Collard and Marcin Held at lightweight; Cindy Dandois and Laura Sanchez at women’s lightweight; Mohammed Usman and Justin Willis at heavyweight; Jordan Young at light heavyweight and Bubba Jenkins at featherweight (h/t Sherdog).

Speaking in an official press release, PFL CEO Peter Murray commented on these new signings.

“I’m proud to welcome this diverse and talented group of top-ranked and highly sought-after fighters to the Professional Fighters League. Half of the 2020 season roster will be elevated with next-level new talent, and the other half, comprised of the best fighters from last season,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. “The PFL’s fighters must earn their way through the toughest test in MMA, fighting five times over the course of the Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship for a shot at the six $1 Million Dollar Belts. I’m excited for our global fanbase to watch our new fighters mix it up this season starting May 21st on ESPN2 and ESPN+.”

These fighters follow in the footsteps of former UFC welterweight title challenger and Bellator welterweight champ Rory MacDonald, who also recently signed with the PFL.

Other stars on the PFL roster include 2019 champions such as Lance Palmer, Kayla Harrison, and Ray Cooper III.

Will you be tuning in for the 2020 season of the PFL?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/10/2020.