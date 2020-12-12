Darren Till issues hilarious response to callout from Marvin Vettori

Darren Till issued a hilarious response to a callout from fellow middleweight contender Marvin Vettori this afternoon on social media.

Vettori stepped in for Till against Jack Hermansson at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 16 and emerged victorious by way of unanimous decision. It was an impressive showing from ‘The Italian Dream’ one that propelled him into the middleweight divisions top-five.

Following his war with ‘The Joker’, Marvin Vettori issued challenges to Paulo Costa and reigning middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya.

However, with ‘Stylebender’ set to fight Jan Blachowicz next, and Costa being rumored for a bout with Whittaker, Darren Till is now Vettori’s best option.

‘The Italian Dream’ took to Twitter where he issued the following challenge to the Liverpool native.

Me and Till need to fight.

Undisputed European crown its on the line@Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 12, 2020

“Me and Till need to fight. Undisputed European crown is on the line. @mickmaynard @ufc” – Vettori wrote on Twitter.

Darren Till was quick to respond to Vettori’s callout and was quick to compliment Marvin on his performance last weekend.

For sure Marvin let’s do it, that was a great victory last weekend. — D (@darrentill2) December 12, 2020

“For sure Marvin let’s do it, that was a great victory last weekend.” – Darren Till responded.

Marvin Vettori then replied by suggesting that he was just waiting for his first meme to finalize the fight.

Always one to oblige, Darren Till offered up the following photo for Vettori.

There u go ya ugly cunt pic.twitter.com/40IbmdRyoQ — D (@darrentill2) December 12, 2020

“The you go ya ugly cunt!” – Till replied jokingly which drew a laugh from the Italian.

Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA) has not competed since suffering a unanimous decision loss to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker this past July on Fight Island. Prior to the setback, ‘The Gorilla’ was coming off a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (16-4-1 MMA) improved his current win streak to four in a row with his win over Hermansson last weekend.

Would you like to see the UFC book a bout between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori next? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020