Daniel Cormier warns Kamaru Usman that Canelo Alvarez won’t “carry him” like Mayweather did with McGregor: “Canelo will try to hurt you”

Daniel Cormier has warned Kamaru Usman that Canelo Alvarez won’t “carry him” like Floyd Mayweather did with Conor McGregor.

Usman (20-1 MMA) is eager to step in the ring with Canelo Alvarez for a boxing match-up that would pit the two pound-for-pound No. 1 fighters in their respective sports. Usman would need UFC President, Dana White to be ‘on board’ to approve such a move.

Daniel Cormier has expressed his thoughts on such a fight, advising Usman to reconsider because Alvarez won’t “carry him” like Mayweather did with McGregor.

It was back in 2017 where ‘The Money Fight’ also dubbed ‘The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History’ featured Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather, arguably one of the highest selling pay-per-views of all time. It resulted in Mayweather defeating McGregor by technical knockout (TKO) in the 10th round. Cormier believes Mayweather likely carried the Irishman throughout much of the fight, something he doesn’t believe Alvarez would do.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Daniel Cormier speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’ had this to say about an Usman vs Alvarez match-up (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Kamaru’s my brother. I love him to death, and I would love for him to get the bag. But the reality is this: You cannot fight Canelo Alvarez. And let me tell you one reason: The main reason you can’t fight Canelo (is that) Canelo is a Mexican fighter with a ton of pride. He ain’t gonna carry him like many people believe Floyd Mayweather did for Conor McGregor. Canelo will try to hurt you.”

Daniel Cormier, 43, is a former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion.

Do you agree with Cormier that Usman should not get in the boxing ring with Alvarez? How do you think a potential boxing match would play out?