Conor McGregor goes to bat for Colby Covington following remarks from Khabib Nurmagomedov: “He’d just go up to middleweight cos he’s not a fat Fanny”

Conor McGregor is backing Colby Covington following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s suggestion that welterweight fighters should blacklist ‘Chaos’.

On Thursday, Nurmagomedov took to social media to release a lengthy message blasting Covington after the Jorge Masvidal incident. For working with the police to possibly pressing charges against ‘Gamebred,’ Nurmagomedov says no one at 170lbs should offer to face Covington in the future.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter. “No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?

“I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him,” Nurmagomedov continued about Covington-Masvidal.

Now, after the incident, Conor McGregor – a longtime rival of Khabib Nurmagomedov – took to social media to rip the Dagestani native. He says if that was the case, Colby Covington could just move up to middleweight, while also taking a shot at Nurmagomedov.

He’d just go up to middleweight cos he’s not a fat Fanny. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 24, 2022

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see McGregor take a shot at Nurmagomedov as whatever ‘The Eagle’ says, the Irishman is quick to respond.

As for what Nurmagomedov said, it seems unlikely any welterweight would actually turn down Covington. Chaos is still a big name in the sport and if you beat him, you’d immediately be in the title picture.

