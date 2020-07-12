Daniel Cormier says “the same thing” would happen to Jorge Masvidal against Kamaru Usman on a full camp

UFC heavyweight contender Daniel Cormier says the “same thing” would happen to Jorge Masvidal if he fought Kamaru Usman again with a full training camp.

Masvidal took the fight against Usman on just six days’ notice after No. 1 Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19. Although Masvidal’s training partners such as Dustin Poirier said that Masvidal was putting in the work at American Top Team just in case the opportunity to fight Usman on short notice came up, he did struggle through a brutal weight cut of 20lbs during fight week and it showed during the fight, as Masvidal appeared to tire badly from all the grappling after a strong opening round on the feet.

Usman used his wrestling to grind out a unanimous decision over Masvidal, but after the event, Masvidal said that if he has a rematch with Usman he now knows the formula to beat him. According to Cormier, who knows a thing or two about wrestling himself, the same exact thing would happen to Masvidal if he does get the rematch with Usman. Check out what DC wrote on his social media below.

The same thing bro , it’s a bad matchup man. USMAN won’t struggle with strikers bro https://t.co/qrklMo6aQN — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2020

Usman proved against Masvidal that he could stand and trade with him on the feet, but it was on the ground and in the clinch where the champ really shined, as he was able to control “Gamebred” and bring the fight into deep waters where he excels. Masvidal may have learned things about Usman during the fight that would help him if they ever did fight again, but Usman certainly learned things about Masvidal too. Based on what we saw in this fight, it’s hard to say a rematch would go any differently.

