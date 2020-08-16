Video | Daniel Cormier confirms retirement following UFC 252 loss to Stipe Miocic: “That’ll be it for me”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier confirmed his plans to retire following tonight’s unanimous decision loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.

‘DC’ was squaring off with Miocic for a third and final time at tonight’s event in Las Vegas, with the winner taking home the promotions coveted heavyweight title.

In their initial encounter at UFC 226, Daniel Cormier made history by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the very first round. However, in their second clash at UFC 241, the Cleveland native would exact his revenge scoring a fourth round TKO victory.

With that, a third and deciding rubber match was booked by UFC officials to determine who really is the baddest man on the planet.

Daniel Cormier was adamant that this trilogy bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 would be his final Octagon appearance win or lose.

Following his disappointing unanimous decision loss to Miocic this evening, Cormier did not back down from that commitment.

Check out what Daniel Cormier had to say in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

“You know Joe, I am not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there will be a title (shot) in the future so that’ll be it for me. I’ve had a long run, it’s been great. I mean I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship and it was a pretty good fight.” Daniel Cormier explained.

‘DC’ concluded the interview by thanking Rogan and the UFC broadcast team:

“Joe I appreciate it brother. Thank you guys. You have a good night.”

Although Cormier seems content on retiring from fighting, UFC President Dana White doesn’t see that happening currently.

The UFC boss spoke about Cormier’s future at tonight’s post-fight press conference.

Do you think Daniel Cormier will hang up his gloves for good based on his post-fight comments to UFC commentator Joe Rogan? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

