Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should get next UFC bantamweight title shot over Sean O’Malley: “For the sport, Henry Cejudo, as the guy who left as a double champion should be next”

Daniel Cormier is explaining why Henry Cejudo should get the next UFC bantamweight title shot over Sean O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) is hot off a split decision victory over Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280, which took place last Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

- Advertisement -

Following the fight, fans and fighters alike have taken to social media to express their disdain for the judges in their decision-making skills that night. Many believe it was Petr Yan who should have been awarded the victory.

UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, spoke on his podcast ‘3 Rounds with DC!’ about who is deserving of the next bantamweight title opportunity (h/t Sportskeeda MMA):

- Advertisement -

“I would consider making Sterling’s next fight Sean O’Malley, right now. Right now, I would think, let’s do Sean O’Malley. Yesterday, on DC & RC, I said it’s going to be Henry Cejdudo and I believe that because Sean O’Malley’s gonna need some time to recover because that was a war against Petr Yan.”

Continuing Cormier said:

“I still would think about maybe making this guy next because regardless of what you feel and how you feel the fight was judged, at the end of the day, Sean O’Malley got his hand raised… For the sport, Henry Cejudo, as the guy who left as a double champion should be next…but I think it’s more than likely to be Sean O’Malley.”

So, there you have it, while Daniel Cormier believes Sean O’Malley will most likely get a shot at the title, he believes Henry Cejudo has earned his spot to fight for the bantamweight belt.

- Advertisement -

Cejudo, 35, (16-2 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since May of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) at UFC 249. Following the fight, ‘Triple C’ announced his retirement.

Where do you stand on who should get in the cage with Aljamain Sterling next? Do you agree with Cormier that Henry Cejudo ‘should’ get the next shot?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -