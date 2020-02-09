Daniel Cormier defends judges’ ruling in Jon Jones win over Dominick Reyes

UFC heavyweight contender and color commentator Daniel Cormier defended the judges’ scorecards after Jon Jones defeat Dominick Reyes by decision at UFC 247.

Jones won a highly controversial split decision over Reyes in the main event of UFC 247, with the judges scoring it 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of the champion. You can check out the judges round-by-round scoring by looking at the official scorecards.

After the event, Cormier took to his social media to defend the judges from rendering their controversial ruling. Though DC scored the fight for Reyes, he said a Jones scorecard wasn’t controversial. Take a look at what DC said below on his Twitter.

Close fight. I see it 3-2 but wouldn’t be surprised if it went the other way! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

Not robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. 3-1 or 2-2 going into 5th. I thought 3-2 Reyes but the fight was so close it could have gone either way. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

Cormier and Jones, of course, were two of the biggest rivals in the UFC during the 2010s. They fought twice, with Jones winning a unanimous decision over DC at UFC 182 in January 2015 and Jones later knocking Cormier out with a head kick in their rematch at UFC 214 in July 2017, which was later changed to a No Contest.

While Cormier did think it was possible for the judges to see a decision for Jones, he added that a 49-46 scorecard seemed like a stretch. DC also added that the fact Jones was the champion should have had no rendering on how the judges scored this bout.

No not 49-46 at all https://t.co/ioAjbgcpY9 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

This train of thought is nuts man, I have no idea how this still gets repeated over and over. It’s a fight between two people. The person who does most damage wins the fight. Just be happy got a great fight tonight. It was close fight https://t.co/A8EFSnEwx4 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

What do you think about what Daniel Cormier said about the judges’ scorecards in the Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes fight?